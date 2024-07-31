Published 15:07 IST, July 31st 2024

Pinch-Hitter Solano Delivers Winning Single In The 10th As The Padres Stun The Dodgers 6-5

Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano singled past diving third baseman Kiké Hernández with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres stunned the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Tuesday night.