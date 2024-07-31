sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 15:07 IST, July 31st 2024

Pinch-Hitter Solano Delivers Winning Single In The 10th As The Padres Stun The Dodgers 6-5

Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano singled past diving third baseman Kiké Hernández with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres stunned the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Tuesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Donovan Solano
Donovan Solano | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:07 IST, July 31st 2024