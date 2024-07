Published 12:45 IST, July 29th 2024

Pirates rally with tying run in 9th inning, 4 in 10th to beat Diamondbacks 6-5

Ji Hwan Bae scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in Pittsburgh's four-run 10th inning, Joey Bart hit a tying run-scoring double in the ninth and the Pirates rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 .