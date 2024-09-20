Published 14:59 IST, September 20th 2024
Shohei Ohtani surpasses 50-50 milestone in spectacular fashion with a 3-homer, 2-steal game
Shohei Ohtani has become the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins | Image: AP
