Published 10:34 IST, September 19th 2024

White Sox dealt 117th loss as Adams' infield single in the 13th inning lifts Angels to 4-3 victory

— Eric Wagaman scored with one out in the 13th inning when Jordyn Adams' grounder deflected off the glove of third baseman Miguel Vargas, and the Los Angeles Angels dealt the Chicago White Sox their 117th loss, rallying for a 4-3 victory on Wednesday