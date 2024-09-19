sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |

Published 10:34 IST, September 19th 2024

White Sox dealt 117th loss as Adams' infield single in the 13th inning lifts Angels to 4-3 victory

— Eric Wagaman scored with one out in the 13th inning when Jordyn Adams' grounder deflected off the glove of third baseman Miguel Vargas, and the Los Angeles Angels dealt the Chicago White Sox their 117th loss, rallying for a 4-3 victory on Wednesday

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
White Sox dealt 117th loss
White Sox dealt 117th loss | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:34 IST, September 19th 2024