Published 10:13 IST, July 13th 2024

Philadelphia 76ers agree to 2-year, $16 million deal with forward KJ Martin

The Philadelphia 76ers are keeping at least one player acquired in the James Harden deal, coming to an agreement on a two-year, $16-million contract with forward K.J. Martin. Martin was part of the November trade with the Clippers that shipped Harden to Los Angeles.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
KJ Martin
KJ Martin (1) hangs from the rim after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Philadelphia | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
