Philadelphia 76ers agree to 2-year, $16 million deal with forward KJ Martin
The Philadelphia 76ers are keeping at least one player acquired in the James Harden deal, coming to an agreement on a two-year, $16-million contract with forward K.J. Martin. Martin was part of the November trade with the Clippers that shipped Harden to Los Angeles.
KJ Martin (1) hangs from the rim after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Philadelphia | Image: AP
