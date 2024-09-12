sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:55 IST, September 12th 2024

Aces star A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA single season scoring record with 941st point.

A'ja Wilson broke the WNBA single season scoring record with her 941st point just before the first half of the Las Vegas Aces' game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces center Aja Wilson (22) celebrates a play against the Chicago Sky during the second half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
