Published 10:30 IST, August 13th 2024
All-Star Dearica Hamby sues WNBA, Aces alleging discrimination, retaliation for being pregnant
Los Angeles Sparks All-Star Dearica Hamby sued the WNBA and her former team in federal court Monday regarding her treatment from the Las Vegas Aces while pregnant.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dearica Hamby (5) celebrates during a women's 3x3 basketball semifinal game against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
