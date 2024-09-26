Published 10:22 IST, September 26th 2024
Alyssa Thomas helps the Connecticut Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever from playoffs
Alyssa Thomas had 19 points and 13 assists to help the Connecticut Sun sweep Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever out of the playoffs with an 87-81 win Wednesday night. The third-seeded Sun will now face either Minnesota or Phoenix in the semifinals which begin Sunday.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas reacts during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Fever in Uncasville, Conn. | Image: AP
