Published 11:39 IST, October 31st 2024
Anfernee Simons rallies Trail Blazers to 106-105 win over Clippers with 25-point performance
Anfernee Simons scored 25 points, Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-105 on Wednesday night.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, Calif. | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
11:39 IST, October 31st 2024