Published 11:42 IST, September 2nd 2024

Angel Reese becomes WNBA's single-season rebounding leader in Sky's 79-74 loss to Lynx

Angel Reese became the WNBA's single-season rebounding leader with eight games left on Sunday in the Chicago Sky's 79-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, who got 22 points from Courtney Williams.