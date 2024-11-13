Published 15:50 IST, November 13th 2024
Antetokounmpo Scores 23 To Lead Bucks Past Raptors 99-85 In Matchup Of NBA's Worst
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Toronto Raptors 99-85 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game between teams that entered with the two worst records in the league.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to win over Toronto Raptors | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
15:12 IST, November 13th 2024