Boston Celitcs Injury Report: What is the latest on Kristaps Porzingis ahead of Game 2 vs Pacers?

The Boston Celtics snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals against Indiana Pacers. In one of the most thrilling ends to a game in this season's NBA playoffs, Celtics' Jaylen Brown dropped a game tying three pointer with just 5 seconds remaining in regulation time and forced Over Time. The Boston Celtics won the game 132-128 in over time to take the series lead.

Heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston Celtics will be hoping to protect home court but they will be facing one key absentee in the form of their star off season acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis. Here is the injury report for the home side as they wish to go 2-0 up in the series.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Boston Celtics have a major absence in the form of Kristaps Porzingis. Their star center who can provide a burst of offensive runs and boards to his side in this season has unfortunately been ruled out of Game 2 against Indiana Pacers owing to a calf injury.

Aside from Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics forward Xavier Tillman has been listed as questionable for the contest due to personal reasons.

The Boston Celtics despite Porzingis absence should have enough to hold off a spirited Indiana Pacers. The Celtics fans will be pleased to know that none of their star players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are struggling from any injuries.

Kristaps Porzingis return timeline

While, Kristaps Porzingis is ruled out of Game 2 against the Pacers at the T.D. Garden in Boston, it was feared that the center will miss the entire series.

But according to ESPN, there is less concern among the Celics now as Porzingis can return to action as early as the Game 4 of the series.

