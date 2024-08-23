sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:55 IST, August 23rd 2024

Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones guide Liberty to 79-71 win over Wings for 8th straight victory

Breanna Stewart scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones finished with her third straight double-double and the New York Liberty upped their win streak to eight with a 79-71 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Breanna Stewart
Image: AP
