Brewers decline 2025 option on Devin Williams. He remains with team and is arbitration eligible

The Milwaukee Brewers declined closer Devin Williams’ $10.5 million club option for 2025, though the two-time NL reliever of the year remains with the team while being arbitration-eligible for one more season.

