Published 23:02 IST, November 4th 2024
Brewers decline 2025 option on Devin Williams. He remains with team and is arbitration eligible
The Milwaukee Brewers declined closer Devin Williams’ $10.5 million club option for 2025, though the two-time NL reliever of the year remains with the team while being arbitration-eligible for one more season.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brewers decline 2025 option on Devin Williams | Image: AP
