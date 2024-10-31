sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:37 IST, October 31st 2024

Bronny James feels love from Cleveland while scoring first NBA points in an arena where he grew up

LeBron James let his son, Bronny, have the Cleveland stage to himself. As the Los Angeles Lakers superstar watched from the bench, Bronny James scored his first points in an NBA game — on a shot that looked just like his old man — in a 134-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James and forward LeBron James watch from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland | Image: AP Photo
