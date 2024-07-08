Published 14:46 IST, July 8th 2024
Bronny James scratched from Lakers' 2nd California Classic game because of swelling in left knee
Bronny James was scratched from the Los Angeles Lakers' second California Classic game Sunday because of a swelling in his left knee, a day after scoring four points in his NBA Summer League debut.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bronny James was scratched from the Los Angeles Lakers’ second California Classic game Sunday because of a swelling in his left knee, a day after scoring four points in his NBA Summer League debut. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:46 IST, July 8th 2024