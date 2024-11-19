sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 12:59 IST, November 19th 2024

Bucks Win 101-100 On Lillard's Late Basket To Snap Rockets' 5-game Win Streak

Damian Lillard hit a driving layup with 3.9 seconds left to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 101-100 victory over Houston that snapped the Rockets’ five-game winning streak Monday night.Lillard scored 18 points after missing the previous three games while in the concussion protocol.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

12:59 IST, November 19th 2024