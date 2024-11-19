Published 12:59 IST, November 19th 2024
Bucks Win 101-100 On Lillard's Late Basket To Snap Rockets' 5-game Win Streak
Damian Lillard hit a driving layup with 3.9 seconds left to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 101-100 victory over Houston that snapped the Rockets’ five-game winning streak Monday night.Lillard scored 18 points after missing the previous three games while in the concussion protocol.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Damian Lillard | Image: AP
