Published 14:38 IST, August 19th 2024
Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA rookie assists record as Fever beat Storm 92-75
Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 23 points and nine assists, and Lexie Hull scored 12 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to help the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 92-75.
Caitlin Clark stars for Indiana Fever | Image: AP
