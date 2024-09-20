sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror |

Published 23:03 IST, September 20th 2024

Caitlin Clark heads to first WNBA postseason and Aces look for threepeat as playoffs begin Sunday

Caitlin Clark will make her first appearance in the WNBA playoffs in the arena where she started her professional career.The Indiana Fever will play in Connecticut on Sunday as the league's postseason gets underway with four best-of-three series.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark (22) smiles after gabbing her tenth rebound in the closing seconds of a games against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

23:03 IST, September 20th 2024