Published 23:03 IST, September 20th 2024
Caitlin Clark heads to first WNBA postseason and Aces look for threepeat as playoffs begin Sunday
Caitlin Clark will make her first appearance in the WNBA playoffs in the arena where she started her professional career.The Indiana Fever will play in Connecticut on Sunday as the league's postseason gets underway with four best-of-three series.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Caitlin Clark (22) smiles after gabbing her tenth rebound in the closing seconds of a games against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
23:03 IST, September 20th 2024