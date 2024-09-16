sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:10 IST, September 16th 2024

Caitlin Clark scores career-high 35, Kelsey Mitchell adds 30 as Fever beat Wings 110-109

Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 35 points with eight assists, Kelsey Mitchell added 30 points and the duo combined to hit 12 of Indiana's 16 3-pointers to help the Fever beat the Dallas Wings 110-109 on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) questions the lack of a foul in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis | Image: AP
