Published 11:06 IST, November 12th 2024

Cam Thomas' Late Shooting Lifts The Nets Over The Reeling Pelicans, 107-105

Cam Thomas scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer for the lead in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets defeated New Orleans 107-105 on Monday night to extend the Pelicans' losing streak to five games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cam Thomas in action vs New Orleans Pelicans
Cam Thomas in action vs New Orleans Pelicans | Image: AP
