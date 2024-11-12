Published 11:06 IST, November 12th 2024
Cam Thomas' Late Shooting Lifts The Nets Over The Reeling Pelicans, 107-105
Cam Thomas scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer for the lead in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets defeated New Orleans 107-105 on Monday night to extend the Pelicans' losing streak to five games.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cam Thomas in action vs New Orleans Pelicans | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
11:06 IST, November 12th 2024