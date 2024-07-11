sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:06 IST, July 11th 2024

Canada finalizes its men’s Olympic basketball roster, with 8 returnees from World Cup team

Canada finalized its men’s basketball roster for the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, with eight of the 12 players selected having been part of the run to a bronze medal at last summer’s World Cup.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Olympics 2024
