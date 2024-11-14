sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:32 IST, November 14th 2024

Cavaliers Keeping Perspective As First Team Since 2015 To Start Season 13-0

Donovan Mitchell tried to add a little perspective about the team's 13-0 start to the NBA season.“We’re the hunted, but it’s also November,” Cleveland’s star forward said after he had 23 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the Cavaliers’ 114-106 win over Philadelphia.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell | Image: AP
