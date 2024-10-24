Published 09:35 IST, October 24th 2024
Clippers honor the late Jerry West with video tribute and memorial seat during opener against Suns
The Los Angeles Clippers honored the late Jerry West with a video tribute midway through the first quarter of their opener against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.The Basketball Hall of Famer was a consultant for the franchise from 2017 until his death in June at age 86.
