Published 10:11 IST, August 22nd 2024
Collier has 23, Williams 22 to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 98-87 win over Las Vegas Aces
Napheesa Collier scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added a season-high 22 and the Minnesota Lynx raced past the Las Vegas Aces 98-87.
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrates after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Image: Courtney Williams
