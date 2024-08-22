sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:11 IST, August 22nd 2024

Collier has 23, Williams 22 to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 98-87 win over Las Vegas Aces

Napheesa Collier scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added a season-high 22 and the Minnesota Lynx raced past the Las Vegas Aces 98-87.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Courtney Williams
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrates after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Image: Courtney Williams
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
