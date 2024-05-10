'Go ahead with this foolishness': Dallas Mavericks player RUBBISHES Luka Doncic UNREST rumors

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic bounced back in game 2 of Western Conference Semi Finals vs OKC Thunder as they won 119-110 to level the series 1-1 and take it back to Dallas.

Luka Doncic has been playing this entire playoff series through a knee sprain and was also hurt in his ankle after game 1. The injury has been plaguing the star player and he is not able to perform at his best. In a recent report it was claimed that the Dallas Mavericks squad was running out of patience with their superstar and wanted him to sit out due to heal.

Advertisement

According to the report, "An anonymous veteran assistant coach, says you can almost sense a “sigh of relief” among Luka Doncic’s teammates when he checks out of a game. It’s a sense of, ‘Hey, now we get to play.’ It’s difficult to have any rhythm if you’re not touching the ball.”

Also Read | NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic scores 29 points as Dallas Mavericks top OKC Thunder to tie series at 1-1

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks Player rubbishes rumors

Dallas Mavericks player Markieff Morris came out on X and rubbished these rumors saying they were ‘Cap’. Morris made it clear that Dallas Mavericks were focused on trying to win the Championship and couldn't care less about this foolishness and rubbish. He further acknowledged that Luka Doncic is their MVP and the team has no problems with him by using the “PraviMVP” tag which was used by Dallas Mavericks to push Luka Doncic's case for Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

“Cap! We’re trying to win a chip go head with this foolishness!”, tweeted Markieff Morris on X.

Cap! We’re trying to win a chip go head with this foolishness! #PRAVIMVP https://t.co/LP1gjGOd1H — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris)

Also Read | Poor defense, cold shooting trip up Celtics in Game 2 loss to Cavaliers

Luka Doncic Bounces Back

While all the talk was about how Luka Doncic is letting his team down in the playoffs, he came out on an injured knee and ankle and dropped 29 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to lead Dallas Mavericks to game 2 win over OKC Thunder.

Luka Doncic's gritty outing on a busted knee meant that Dallas Mavericks stole home court from OKC and head back to games 3 and 4 at Dallas with everything still to play for.