Detroit Pistons Win First NBA Cup Game After Miami Heat Call Phantom Timeout In OT
Malik Beasley made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.1 seconds left in overtime after Miami was given a technical foul for calling a timeout when it had none left, and the Detroit Pistons edged the Heat 123-121 in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night.
