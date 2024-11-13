sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:08 IST, November 13th 2024

Detroit Pistons Win First NBA Cup Game After Miami Heat Call Phantom Timeout In OT

Malik Beasley made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.1 seconds left in overtime after Miami was given a technical foul for calling a timeout when it had none left, and the Detroit Pistons edged the Heat 123-121 in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erik Spoelstra
Erik Spoelstra | Image: AP
