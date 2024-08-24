Published 11:49 IST, August 24th 2024
Diamond Sports will continue to broadcast NHL, NBA games through upcoming season
The largest broadcaster of regional sports networks across the country will continue to televise games for more than a dozen NBA teams and nine NHL teams through the 2024-2025 season even as it moves through bankruptcy proceedings, according to court filings on Friday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A Bally Sports Sign | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:49 IST, August 24th 2024