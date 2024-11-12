sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:46 IST, November 12th 2024

Mitchell Scores 36 As The Cavs Beat The Bulls 119-113 For 12th Straight Win

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 119-113 on Monday night to become the eighth NBA team to begin a season with 12 straight wins.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
