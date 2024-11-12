Published 11:46 IST, November 12th 2024
Mitchell Scores 36 As The Cavs Beat The Bulls 119-113 For 12th Straight Win
Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 119-113 on Monday night to become the eighth NBA team to begin a season with 12 straight wins.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Donovan Mitchell stars for Cleveland Cavaliers against Chicago Bulls | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
11:46 IST, November 12th 2024