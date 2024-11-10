sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:14 IST, November 10th 2024

Evan Mobley Scores 23 Points And Cavaliers Rally Past Nets 105-100 To Remain Perfect At 11-0

Evan Mobley had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell scored 22 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for a 105-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, becoming the 12th team in NBA history to start a season 11-0.

Associated Press Television News
Darius Garland
Image: AP
