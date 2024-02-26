English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers: Spirited India go down against world No. 27 Iran

India put up a spirited fight against a much higher ranked Iran in their Group E clash of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Republic Sports Desk
FIBA
FIBA | Image:FIBA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India put up a spirited fight against a much higher ranked Iran in their Group E clash of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers but ended up on the losing side of a 53-86 score-line at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Ranked 81st in the FIBA rankings, India were the underdogs against 27th ranked Iran but the hosts started with a lot of gumption as the packed stadium cheered them through-out hour-long match. Forward Pranav Prince impressed with the interceptions in the initial few minutes as the hosts took a two-point lead in the first minute.

Advertisement

Iran took time to get into their rhythm but moved ahead, using their superior physicality to get past the Indian defence but the hosts were definitely in the game, trailing by just three points at the end of the first quarter.

The Indians tried to counter Iran with fast-paced runs and converted over 40% of their two pointers but struggled to content Iran on the rebounds and paid the price for the same. India, who had lost their Group opener away to Kazakhstan, trailed 32-42 at half time.

Advertisement

Pranav Prince top scored for the hosts with 11 points with Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan and Muin Bek Hafeez contributing nine points each.

For Iran, Benham Yakhchali scored 15 points while Mohammad Amini and Salar Monji added 14 points each for the team.

Advertisement

Commenting on the team’s performance, Serbian Vaseline Matic, who is head coach of Indian team said, "India has talent, we need more experience. We have some gap now before the next qualifier in November and the national team will be participating in club championship and multiple other exposure trips. We are confident that we can give a winning performance."

When asked which Indian player impressed him the most and in response the Iranian Coach, Hakan Demor spoke highly about the young Indian side. He said he was really impressed by the Indian forward Pranav Prince.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

3 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

5 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

5 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

5 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

5 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

5 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

5 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

5 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

5 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Speculations Rife Over Cross-Voting As 6 SP MLAs Skip Party Dinner

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  2. WATCH | S. Jaishankar jokes about UNSC membership: 'Leave it on BCCI'

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Tapping MSME, startup potential Army's focus for self-reliance: COAS

    Business News29 minutes ago

  4. Designer Rohit Bal Makes His First Appearance After Health Scare

    Lifestyle30 minutes ago

  5. Earthquake News Today: Quake of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Punjab's Tarn Taran

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo