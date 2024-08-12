sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:34 IST, August 12th 2024

FIBA Is Already Looking Forward To LA 2028 And Basketball At The Clippers' New Facility

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis has toured Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers and the venue selected as the site for basketball at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James dunks over France's Nicolas Batum during the Paris Olympics gold medal match
LeBron James dunks over France's Nicolas Batum during the Paris Olympics gold medal match | Image: AP
  • 4 min read
