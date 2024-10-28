Published 10:15 IST, October 28th 2024
Gilgeous-Alexander's 35 points help Thunder pull away for 128-104 win over Hawks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-104 on Sunday night in a matchup of teams that had won their first two games.Gilgeous-Alexander fell just short of what would have been his third career triple-double.
