Gilgeous-Alexander's 35 points help Thunder pull away for 128-104 win over Hawks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-104 on Sunday night in a matchup of teams that had won their first two games.Gilgeous-Alexander fell just short of what would have been his third career triple-double.

