Published 10:26 IST, November 2nd 2024
Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 30 Points And Thunder Stay Unbeaten With 137-114 Win Over Trail Blazers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in 28 minutes and the Oklahoma City Thunder remained unbeaten with a 137-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A glimpse of the NBA match between Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Prisons | Image: AP
Advertisement
10:26 IST, November 2nd 2024