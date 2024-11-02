sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Encounter | US Elections | Trump Assassination Bid | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 10:26 IST, November 2nd 2024

Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 30 Points And Thunder Stay Unbeaten With 137-114 Win Over Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in 28 minutes and the Oklahoma City Thunder remained unbeaten with a 137-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A glimpse of the NBA match between Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Prisons
A glimpse of the NBA match between Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Prisons | Image: AP
Advertisement

10:26 IST, November 2nd 2024