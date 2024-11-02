sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:30 IST, November 2nd 2024

Grant Williams: 'No Malicious Intent' Behind Hard Foul On Former Celtics Teammate Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics stayed cool while Charlotte Hornets lost theirs.Grant Williams and Miles Bridges were ejected in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and LaMelo Ball was called for a flagrant-1 foul, allowing the defending champion Celtics to pull away late and win 124-109 on Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Grant Williams
Grant Williams | Image: AP
