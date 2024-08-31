Published 14:50 IST, August 31st 2024
Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will have surgery on his broken right foot
Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson injured his foot “after attempting a contested layup” while playing basketball outside of Dallas on Tuesday, the team said. Surgery is scheduled for next Wednesday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) drives while defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game | Image: AP
