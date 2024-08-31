sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 14:50 IST, August 31st 2024

Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will have surgery on his broken right foot

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson injured his foot “after attempting a contested layup” while playing basketball outside of Dallas on Tuesday, the team said. Surgery is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
GG Jackson II
Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) drives while defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:50 IST, August 31st 2024