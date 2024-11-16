Published 14:26 IST, November 16th 2024
Harden Moves Into A Tie With Allen For 2nd On Career Made 3-pointers List Behind Curry
Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden moved into a tie with Ray Allen for second place on the NBA’s career made 3-pointers list in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night.He now has 2,973, well behind Golden State's Stephen Curry, who entered Friday night with 3,779.
Associated Press Television News
James Harden | Image: AP
