Published 14:26 IST, November 16th 2024

Harden Moves Into A Tie With Allen For 2nd On Career Made 3-pointers List Behind Curry

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden moved into a tie with Ray Allen for second place on the NBA’s career made 3-pointers list in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night.He now has 2,973, well behind Golden State's Stephen Curry, who entered Friday night with 3,779.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
James Harden
James Harden | Image: AP
14:26 IST, November 16th 2024