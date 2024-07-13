Published 10:10 IST, July 13th 2024
Hawks sign wing Vit Krejci to 4-year deal after showing promise on 2-way contract
Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields took another step in reshaping the team's roster by signing wing Vit Krejci to a $10.2 million, four-year contract. The deal with Krejci, who started in 14 of his 22 games with Atlanta on a two-way contract last season, was announced by the Hawks.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci looks to shoot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:10 IST, July 13th 2024