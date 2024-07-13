sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:10 IST, July 13th 2024

Hawks sign wing Vit Krejci to 4-year deal after showing promise on 2-way contract

Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields took another step in reshaping the team's roster by signing wing Vit Krejci to a $10.2 million, four-year contract. The deal with Krejci, who started in 14 of his 22 games with Atlanta on a two-way contract last season, was announced by the Hawks.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci looks to shoot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:10 IST, July 13th 2024