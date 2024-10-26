sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Iran-Israel War | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections | India-Canada Row |

Published 09:28 IST, October 26th 2024

Hornets guard Brandon Miller to miss at least a week with strained left glute

The Charlotte Hornets will be without guard Brandon Miller, one of the team's top players, for at least a week because of a strained left glute.After suffering the injury, Miller sat out the second half of the Hornets' 110-105 victory at Houston to open the season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller | Image: AP
Advertisement

09:28 IST, October 26th 2024