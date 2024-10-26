Published 09:28 IST, October 26th 2024
Hornets guard Brandon Miller to miss at least a week with strained left glute
The Charlotte Hornets will be without guard Brandon Miller, one of the team's top players, for at least a week because of a strained left glute.After suffering the injury, Miller sat out the second half of the Hornets' 110-105 victory at Houston to open the season.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brandon Miller | Image: AP
