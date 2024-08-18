sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 11:41 IST, August 18th 2024

Ionescu, Stewart, Jones lead Liberty over Aces 79-67, clinching playoff berth

Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points, Breanna Stewart scored 18 and Jonquel Jones added a double-double as the New York Liberty cruised to a 79-67 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday to earn their fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives against Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas.
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives against Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:41 IST, August 18th 2024