Published 11:41 IST, August 18th 2024
Ionescu, Stewart, Jones lead Liberty over Aces 79-67, clinching playoff berth
Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points, Breanna Stewart scored 18 and Jonquel Jones added a double-double as the New York Liberty cruised to a 79-67 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday to earn their fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives against Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:41 IST, August 18th 2024