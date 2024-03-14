Advertisement

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been the leading the NBA with an average of 34.4 points this season. Along with his scoring skills, Harden is also known to enjoy strip clubs. In one 2017 episode of the Joe Budden podcast, the host revealed that Harden has his jersey retired in a strip club.

Harden, who is one of the highest-paid athletes, spent $1 million in one night on a strip club. After that night, the James Harden jersey was retired at the strip club. According to the podcast, the James Harden jersey was just hanging 'from the top'. The only reason it was done was because the employees were informed of Harden's expenditure. Back then, the staff gave him a retired jersey in return for all the money he was spending. The club where Harden frequented is called 'Dreamshouston'. In 2012, a dancer had even thanked James for his contribution via her Instagram account.

NBA coronavirus update

Adam Silver had the NBA suspended during the ongoing 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Along with Gobert, there are now seven NBA players with coronavirus. Kevin Durant along with three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive on March 17 (March 18 IST), while Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood tested positive a day after the suspension. In a statement released the Brooklyn Nets, they assured fans that the players and staff members will remain isolated, while physicians closely monitor their situation.

James Harden is currently averaging at 34.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He was shooting 43.5% from the field, 35.2% from the three-point line and 86.1% form the free-throw line. He played his last game vs the Minnesota Timberwolves where he scored 37 points. As of now, no Rockets player has tested positive for coronavirus.

