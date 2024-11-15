Published 13:51 IST, November 15th 2024
John Collins Scores On A Late Dunk To Lift Jazz Past Mavericks For 1st Home Victory
John Collins scored the last of his 28 points on a tiebreaking dunk with 6.4 seconds left to give the Utah Jazz their first home victory of the season, 115-113 over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.Collins also had nine rebounds. Jordan Clarkson added 20 points.
John Collins | Image: AP
