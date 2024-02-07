Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Jokic posts 15th triple-double as Nuggets hold off short-handed Blazers 120-108

Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists as the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 120-108 on Friday night.

Associated Press Television News
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic in action. | Image:AP
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists as the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 120-108 on Friday night.

A little break did wonders for Jokic, who appeared to have an extra bounce after sitting out the game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday. He recorded his 15th triple-double of the season.

Jamal Murray nearly had a triple-double, too, finishing with 13 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He and Jokic — along with big 3-pointers from Peyton Watson — helped the Nuggets fend off the Blazers down the stretch.

Watson had 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nuggets improve to 20-4 at home. Aaron Gordon finished with 18 as seven Nuggets players scored in double figures.

Reserve Scoot Henderson scored 30 points and Anfernee Simons added 29 for a Portland team missing some of its scoring punch, with Jerami Grant a late scratch due to lower back tightness. The Blazers were already without Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal strain).

The Blazers entered the game on a roll, beating Philadelphia and then Milwaukee as Bucks point guard Damian Lillard made his return to Portland.

Denver's first quarter was highlighted by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's dunk after a long outlet pass from Jokic. It was just Caldwell-Pope's fourth slam of the season and helped the Nuggets build an early 15-point lead.

Being a Denver native and former Nuggets player, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups took pride in seeing the team from the Mile High City capture their first NBA championship last season.

“I was once here trying to do that, bring that championship to the city as a Nugget. So for them to get over the hump like that, I was just happy and proud,” said Billups, who played 259 games for the Nuggets over two stints. “It’s always great being back in Denver.”

UP NEXT

The Nuggets and Blazers meet again Sunday at Ball Arena.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:22 IST

