Jordan Clarkson, Ron Holland Ii And Paul Reed Fined After Altercation In Jazz-pistons Game

Utah's Jordan Clarkson was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday, and Detroit's Ron Holland II and Paul Reed were also penalized for their roles in an altercation between the Jazz and Pistons .

Clarkson received the largest penalty for escalating an on-court altercation and throwing his headband into the stands after being ejected.

Holland II was also cited for escalating the altercation and fined $25,000, while Reed was penalized $15,000 for initiating it.