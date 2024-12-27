Jordan Poole Shoots The Wizards Out Of The Nba Cellar With A Late 3-pointer

In dramatic fashion, Jordan Poole lifted the Washington Wizards out of the NBA cellar.

Poole's 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds remaining put Washington ahead, and the Wizards went on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-110 on Thursday night. The victory — and a loss by New Orleans — means Washington no longer has the league's worst record.

Despite a 16-game losing streak earlier this season, the Wizards (5-23) are ahead of the Pelicans (5-26), and they aren't too far behind Toronto (7-24) and Charlotte (7-23). Since its lengthy skid, Washington has gone 3-5, including two wins over the Hornets a week apart.

“I've always felt like I've been the man for the moment, and I make big shots all the time,” said Poole, who scored 25 points. “Credit to the coaching staff for putting the ball in my hands, and shout-out to my teammates for finding me as well.”

The 25-year-old Poole is practically an elder statesman on a Washington team with three rookies — Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George — averaging at least 25 minutes a game.

Sarr had 15 points — including a key tip-in with 14.8 seconds remaining — and three blocks Thursday.

“We're learning, we're trying to get up a lot of 3s, but I think something that coach harps on night in and night out is just relying on our defense," Poole said. "Because we're such a young team right now that we're still trying to find our identity on offense.”

The Wizards won despite scoring only 17 points in the fourth quarter.