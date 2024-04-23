Advertisement

The LA Clippers are sweating over the fitness of Kawhi Leonard, as they gear up to host the Dallas Mavericks for their game 2 of the NBA Playoffs round 1 series.

Kawhi Leonard has been out for the last nine games the LA Clippers have played due to an inflammation in his right knee.

He watched from the sidelines as the LA Clippers dominated the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-97 victory in LA and started the playoff series against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving by making a statement.

James Harden, Paul George, Ivica Zubac and Russell Westbrook all starred for the the Clippers in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

"Ready to get ready for Game 2" -James Harden pic.twitter.com/wk1HT2XchF — LA Clippers (@LAClippers)

Heading into game 2 of the playoff series against Dallas Mavericks, there is still uncertainty whether Kawhi Leonard will play or not.

Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

LA Clippers Ty Lue did give a positive update for Leonard's return as he confirmed that the star player was back in training.

However, Kawhi Leonard only trained isolated and had a no contact practice session.

Hence, heading into game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks in NBA Playoffs, LA Clippers have lifted him as questionable.

It is difficult to foresee Kawhi Leonard coming back for game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks, but all the signs are pointing that Kawhi Leonard will mark his return at some point in the Playoffs series.

Game 2 promises fireworks

The LA Clippers dominated Dallas Mavericks in game 1 but that was largely down to the Mavericks scoring slump as well. In the second half, when Dallas overcame their scoring slump, the Clippers did have some nervy moments.

Heading into game 2, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will come out firing and the LA Clippers will need to be at their best if they want to take a 2-0 lead in the series.