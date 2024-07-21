Published 21:43 IST, July 21st 2024
Lakers shut down Bronny James after back-to-back promising performances
Bronny James was a spectator on Saturday after the Los Angeles Lakers determined that they have seen all they need out of the NBA's most talked-about rookie.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) drives the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
