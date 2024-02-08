Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:17 IST
'Lebron is terrible, CR7 & Messi handled situation different': James' action leaves internet divided
LeBron James gets criticised for his on-court behavior with a fan. Fans suggest Ronaldo and Messi would have handled the situation in a better way.
Through his exceptional play in over two decades, LeBron James has become one of the most popular athletes in the world. He is the bearer of a huge fan army and has over 150 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. While he gets all the love from the fans, his conduct towards the enthusiasts hasn't seemingly come out the same.
3 things you need to know
- LA Lakers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder
- Lakers won by 7 points
- LeBron James scored 25 points
LeBron James pushed the fan who breached security
During Monday's NBA game between, the LA Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, a fan was able to breach the Crypto.com Arena security and headed to meet LeBron James, who was sitting on the sidelines. King James did not take the fanatic's action kindly and pushed him when he came into his proximity. The security officials handled the rest of the matter.
The 4-time MVP is facing flak for his demeanor and several social media users has compared his way of dealing with the fans with that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as they have faced a similar situation more often.
However, there is also a portion of fans who see LeBron's action as justifiable, highlighting that the fan breached the rules to get to the court.
Usual day at the office
Aside from the encounter with the fan, it was a usual day at the office for LeBron James. The Lakers forward played 39 minutes, gave 6 assists, and scored 7 rebounds. He ultimately secured 25 points in the game, second highest in his team (Anthony Davis- 27 pt). Courtesy of a team effort, LA Lakers won the match by 7 points. The final score turned out to be 112-105, in favour of the Lakers.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 17:21 IST
