Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:34 IST

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both ruled out for Lakers vs. East-leading Celtics

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Los Angeles' matchup on Thursday night with the East-leading Celtics.

Associated Press Television News
LeBron James
LeBron James | Image:AP
Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Los Angeles' matchup on Thursday night with the East-leading Celtics.

The team said James is dealing with a left ankle injury. Davis is sitting with an Achilles tendon issue and left hip spasms.

It will be the second straight game that Davis has missed on the Lakers' current six-game road trip. James played 36 minutes and scored 20 points in the Lakers' 138-122 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday. It was their second straight double-digit loss, pushing their record to 24-25 on the season.

James has played in 44 of the Lakers’ 49 games this season. Davis has appeared in 46 games this season.

Los Angeles began the day in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:34 IST

