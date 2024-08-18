sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 11:25 IST, August 18th 2024

Less than one week after the Olympics, the WNBA playoff chase is on as rivalries have resumed

Back to your regularly scheduled programming in the WNBA. Less than one week after 12 of the world’s greatest players came together to win the gold medal for the U.S. Olympic team, it’s back to being “frenemies.”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
WNBA
WNBA | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

11:25 IST, August 18th 2024